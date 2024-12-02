TeraDact Solutions provides security to Alfresco One platform

TeraDactor 4.0 features tokenization, a capability that allows users to replace sensitive data with tokens. With tokens, the users can manage and analyse data anonymously ensuring the protection of that data.

TeraDact’s integration allows Alfresco users to operate in their familiar environment while taking advantage of content management and data security.

The combination of TeraDactor 4.0 and the Alfresco One platform has universal appeal in all vertical markets including: federal, state and local governments, education, financial services, legal services and healthcare. TeraDact use cases include: regulatory and compliance actions public release, declassification, e-discovery and litigation hold, contract lifecycle management and financial disclosure.

TeraDact Solutions is a US-based company which allows users to tag, redact and tokenize sensitive information through its technology

Alfresco is an enterprise content management (ECM) system built on open standards that enables organisations to unlock the power of their business-critical content.