Tender Armor launches CNP fraud prevention solution

CvvPlus is designed to help banks stop CNP fraud losses and protect cardholders while making everyday purchases. The CvvPlus dual-factor, out-of-band, fraud prevention solution authenticates cardholders conducting Card-Not-Present (CNP) transactions.

The solution uses a deployment model available for implementation across all financial institutions (FIs) card portfolios, as well as any card present transactions requesting a payment security code such as a CVV2 code in order to complete the transaction.

Cards with CvvPlus utilize two sources of data, the card number and a daily security code provided to the cardholder through their mobile phone or email. The daily code is kept separate from the payment card and the account number, making the solution more secure than the standard on-card CVV2 code or other on-card delivery methods.

The system methodology meets PCI requirements.