Tencent launches Okey for secure payment authentication

Tencents Qkey provides a bank ‘U shield’, electronic card package and smart home device services. It is reportedly the first smart band with payment authentication function in China.

According to Shen Zixi, deputy general manager of Tencents mobile security product unit, Qkey has five application scenarios: password-free login of apps and websites to prevent personal information leaks; payment and offline payments for QuickPass; payment authentication; smart card package to integrate various cards such as access cards, traffic cards, and employee cards; and Internet of Things ID to access smart home devices.

Tencent also announced a security safeguard formed by eight fintech and cybersecurity enterprises, including Watchdata, Feitian, Tendyron, China Banknote Printing and Minting, Taiwanese fingerprint recognition manufacturer Egis Technology, and Chinese chip manufacturer Fudan Microelectronics.