TD Bank warns customers of text phishing scam

The bank said it immediately put messages up on its website as well as its contact centre and social media sites to alert customers.

A centre spokesman said it is notable that fraudsters appear to be opting for text rather than e-mail for phishing. TD reminds customers throughout the year of steps they can take to protect themselves against what is also known as SMiShing, and other types of online fraud.

The bank advises several ways to combat fraud, including: not to disclose personal, confidential or financial information through e-mails, text message or web browsers on your mobile phone; not to respond to a text message or e-mail from an unknown source; to pay attention to web addresses and always type a URL into your web browser instead of clicking on a link; and to only download apps and software from reputable or authorized websites customers know or trust.

TD also says customers should monitor their bank accounts regularly and notify your bank immediately if they suspect they have been a victim of fraud, and also not to share their usernames, passwords and login information.