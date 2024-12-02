TalkTalk replaces password with voice recognition

This decision was made after a cyber-attack occurred, followed by major consequences resulting in compromised personal data of over 100,000 subscribers. TalkTalk eliminates the password and the security questions for the customer support line, using instead a biometric technology which records and validates the he characteristics of customers’ voice. The company set up a pattern for the costumers, which includes their larynx and nasal passage shapes, and they will have to repeat a phrase three times.

TalkTalk said voice recognition is a safer method of cyber-attack prevention, since it reduces the amount of personal data customers will have to disclose. TalkTalk is not the first company to apply voice recognition on this line, but it is the first, outside of the banking sector, to do so.

TalkTalk is a company which provides pay television, telecommunications, Internet access, and mobile network services to businesses and consumers in the UK.