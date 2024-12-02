TalkTalk customers may have been exposed to cyber-crime hit

Credit card and banking details, names and addresses and account information are all thought to be vulnerable. TalkTalk is working with the Metropolitan Polices cyber-crime unit about the major security breach, which took place on the 21st of October, 2015.

The company is liaising with major banks to see if they are aware of any suspicious activity. Customers are currently unable to access their account information on the companys website. Many customers had reported problems with their broadband and webmail for 24 hours before the TalkTalk announcement.

In August 2015, the company said its mobile sales site had been targeted and personal data breached, In February 2015, TalkTalk customers were warned about scammers who had managed to steal thousands of account numbers and names.