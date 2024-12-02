Symantec sells Veritas division to focus solely on security business

The company has declared that it aims to focus only on its security business. According to online media outlet Techcrunch, Symantec is currently shifting to the cloud and employing subscription model for monetization.

As of Carlyle, the company stated that it is committed to helping Veritas to eventually become a successful independent company.

Founded in 1982, Symantec provides security, storage and systems management solutions to help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information.