Sumsub reports on global deep fake incidents surge from 2022 to 2023





The paper covers 5 identity fraud types such as AI-powered fraud, money-muling networks, fake IDs, account takeovers, and forced verification. The survey is based on millions of checks across 28 industries worldwide and over 2 million fraud cases between 2022 and 2023 to observe trends, patterns, and changes in identity fraud. Moreover, the study combines internal data with input from internal and external experts, providing conclusions on identity fraud in 2023.

In terms of artificial intelligence and deep fakes, the report that fraud remains the most prominent challenge across various industries. Official representatives from Sumsub emphasized the role of AI as a tool for both anti-fraud solution providers and those committing identity fraud. They also noted that AI-generated deep fakes tenfold increased the number of identity theft, scams, and misinformation campaigns during 2022 and 2023. Moreover, crypto is the main target sector with 88% of all deep fake cases detected in 2023, followed by fintech with 8%.

Sumsub further concludes that AI will be a key focus of regulations in 2024 and that understanding AI safety will become an integral part of companies' activities. In addition to the AI-powered fraud prevention tips, the report provides an overview of AI regulations and a summary of previous actions to regulate deep fakes in other key jurisdictions – EU, UK, and US.



