Study: companies not doing enough to protect sensitive documents

In a global survey of managers and information workers, six out of every 10 respondents said they or someone they know have accidentally sent out a document they should not have. Furthermore, 60% of survey respondents say sensitive documents have accidentally been sent to the wrong person.

Some 89% of survey takers believe document security risks are growing in their organization due to increased connectivity and the proliferation of mobile devices. In addition, 75% say their organizations create confidential documents on at least a weekly basis with less than one-third said their company has security solutions that are being effectively used in protecting document security.

Only 16% say their organization is “very effective” in stopping the loss or accidental distribution of confidential digital documents.

Other top concerns were cyber breaches of critical documents (37%), intentional leaks by employees (33%), and sensitive documents shared without permission by outside partners (31%).