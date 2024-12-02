STEALTHbits supports EU General Data Protection Regulation

STEALTHbits offers data access governance solutions that allow organizations of all sizes to obtain insight into who has access to sensitive data, appropriately limit that access, and remediate potentially stale data.

Mark Pilgrim, STEALTHbits VP of EMEA, said the passing of this data protection law demonstrates that Europe has realized the importance of privacy and security.

Pilgrim added that although this law pertains to organizations within the EU, in reality it has created a ripple effect all around the world. Now, any other nation trading in and with the EU zone must also be compliant, therefore ushering in a new era of global data security.