South Korean company pays ransom to unlock computers

Initially, the hackers asked for USD 4.4 million, payable in Bitcoin, Nayanas chief executive revealed for Reuters. The ransomware, known as Erebus, targeted computers running Microsoft Windows and was also modified so a variant would work against Linux-based systems.

It appears that the company entered into negotiations with the hackers, lowering the fee from USD 4.4 million to less than USD 500,000 although at the last minute, the hackers doubled the negotiated amount to USD 1 million, the online publication continues. They are believed to have encrypted data on 153 Linux servers and 3,400 customer websites.

Nevertheless, security experts warned that companies should not pay such ransoms or enter into negotiations with hackers.