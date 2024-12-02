



As of the announcement, foreigners, aged 14 and above, were eligible to leverage their smartphone to have their mobile identification cards issued. Having the same legal validity as a physical card, the digital ID can be utilised in public institutions, hospitals, and convenience stores. Additionally, the South Korean government plans to partner with major banks and related agencies to enable mobile residence cards to be leveraged for identity verification purposes in digital financial services.











The launch of the digital ID cards comes just a week after South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) considered relaxing its restrictions on institutional participation in cryptocurrency trading. Through this initiative, institutional investors were set to be able to open accounts on local cryptocurrency exchanges, predominantly limited to retail traders until the announcement. Also, the proposed modifications fell in line with President Yoon Suk-yeol’s campaign to support the expansion of the domestic cryptocurrency industry.





Optimising identification for foreigners

Available on both iOS and Android, foreign nationals can apply for the mobile residence cards through two options. Those having physical residence cards issued before 2025 must visit an immigration office to scan QR codes and receive their digital versions. Even if this enables immediate issuance, if reissuing is required, individuals need to visit the immigration centre again. On the other hand, cards issued after 1 January 2025 are set to be integrated with a circuit chip, so those holding these cards can issue their mobile residence card without visiting the immigration office. Tapping the residence card embedded with an IC chip on their smartphone enables them to generate a digital version and download it through the mobile application.

Moreover, to further safeguard personal data and prevent misuse of digital ID cards, the South Korean government intends to implement security technologies such as blockchain and encryption. At the same time, each mobile ID is set to be linked to a single device registered under the individual’s name.