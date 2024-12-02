Sophos unveils encryption solution for shared data

Organisations can choose to adopt the ‘always-on’ file-level encryption to protect data accessed from mobile devices, laptops, desktops, on-premises networks and cloud-based file sharing applications.

As part of Sophos synchronised security strategy, Sophos SafeGuard Encryption can respond automatically to threat incidents from connected endpoint protection. During an active infection, Sophos SafeGuard Encryption can temporarily revoke encryption keys to protect data, and users can automatically get those keys back after the incident is resolved.

Sophos SafeGuard Encryption also synchronises keys with Sophos Mobile Control, which seamlessly secures file access rights on smartphones and tablets. Even encrypted documents can be accessed securely within the applications Secure Work Space feature.

Sophos Group is a security software and hardware company which develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security and mobile security as well as unified threat management.