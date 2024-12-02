Sophos teaches ways to fight phish threat attacks

Phishing remains one of the most common attack vectors for hackers who exploit end-user behaviour as the weakest link in a company’s cyber-defences. This solution is fully integrated with the company’s cloud-based security management platform, Sophos Central, and aims to reduce the time and resources required to affect real change in employee behaviour when faced with sophisticated and rapidly evolving cybercrime techniques.

The simulator enables IT managers to create authentic phishing simulation and training sessions, and initiates course corrections for their employees. This enables end-users to recognize better what a phishing attack looks like and learn from their mistakes in case they fall for the attack.

Moreover, as attacks change with current events, changing seasons and attacker methodologies, Sophos Phish Threat constantly updates its testing framework to reflect real-world threats. IT managers can create bespoke simulation campaigns for office locations worldwide, just as many cybercriminals are now designing threats tailored by geography.