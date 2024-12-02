Sophos combats ransomware with CryptoGuard technology

With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signature-less detection capabilities to combat ransomware - similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints. In September 2016, the company launched SophosIntercept X with CryptoGuard, which stop the spontaneous encryption of data by ransomware within seconds of detection.

CryptoGuard enables preventing ransomware attacks that could come in through rogue, guest or remote access users or other weaknesses in a company’s network. For example, if a company allows bring-your-own-laptops on the network, remote access for employees or is victimized by an insider cyber threat, servers become highly susceptible to ransomware. Additionally, network shares on servers are high-value targets as they contain proprietary financials, personally identifiable information and other key data, and should be protected as such.

The new solution also includes malicious traffic detection and capabilities to automatically isolate infected servers and endpoints to identify and respond to the source of compromises faster.