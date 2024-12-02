Sophos Cloud Optix available on AWS Marketplace

Open Banking Report 2019

As a new agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Cloud Optix automatically discovers cloud assets, detects cloud security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provides threat response for AWS customers. Moreover, Sophos has also been named AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partner of the Year, according to the official press release.

It tops the list of APN partners for its dedication to helping AWS customers build, market and grow successful cloud businesses. More than 200,000 active AWS Marketplace customers can now easily access and set up Cloud Optix on a per-host, per-hour basis for flexible scaling, with no minimum term contract. Automatically discovering cloud assets in minutes, Cloud Optix provides a full topology view of cloud infrastructure, leverages artificial intelligence to highlight and mitigate threat exposure, and integrates with native AWS APIs.

It provides teams with a single view of security posture across multiple cloud environments, including AWS, and enables organizations to accurately visualize and secure cloud infrastructure continuously, and confidently.