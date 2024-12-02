Socure raises USD 100 mln in funding round





Accel led Socure’s latest financing, which included participation from existing backers Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Flint Capital, Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Synchrony, Sorenson, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Socure has been focused on the financial services industry, but it plans to use its new capital to further expand into ‘every consumer-facing vertical’ including online gaming, healthcare, telco, ecommerce, and on-demand services.

The startup’s predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with online/offline data intelligence to verify that people are who they say they are when applying for various accounts.