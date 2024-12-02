SnoopWall launches Privacy Shield counterveillance engine

The recently released functionality is designed to shield financial applications from eavesdropping by malicious applications and from cybercriminals intercepting the transmission of sensitive information.

SnoopWall discovers and protects against several flaws in online banking applications which allow spoofing, eavesdropping and stealing of passwords, location, scanned check deposits, bank account and routing information, names and addresses. The SnoopWall’s Privacy Shield can be embedded in financial applications such as mobile banking, mobile payment, or mobile wallet applications.

With almost USD 100 billion in identity theft in the US in the last 4 years, according to a report by the US Department of Justice and Javelin Strategy & Research, current methods of providing security for sensitive information like encryption and multi-factor authentication are not working.

SnoopWall is a counterveillance software company focused on helping consumers and enterprises protect their privacy on all of their computing devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. SnoopWall augments endpoint security (antivirus, firewall, intrusion prevention) through a technology that detects and blocks all remote control, eavesdropping and spying, preventing data leakage.