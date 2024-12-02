Silverstein introduces employee badge with Apple Wallet

Silverstein’s employee badges in Apple Wallet allow users to access its office buildings, tenant floors, fitness centres and amenity spaces using their iPhone or Apple Watch. Starting at the 7 World Trade Center, the company plans to offer the service to its 50,000 office customers in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles in the coming months.

Employee badges in Apple Wallet are provisioned from Silverstein’s Inspire app, using SwiftConnect Access Cloud, which manages and connects disparate access control systems across owner and enterprise portfolios with mobile credential platforms, user directories, and other systems that influence physical access requirements.

SwiftConnect’s Access Cloud and Silverstein’s Inspire app integrate with HID Origo, a cloud platform that enables lifecycle management of mobile credentials. The solution uses HID’s Seos credential technology to deliver private and secure access transaction when a user presents their iPhone or Apple Watch to HID Signo Readers. To deliver this access experience in extreme circumstances, employee badges stored in Apple Wallet work in Power Reserve mode when the iPhone needs a charge.