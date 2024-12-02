SILC to deliver digital identity system via blockchain platform

The SILC blockchain will be the entry point for individuals, government and companies to learn how digital ID data can be recorded, managed and distributed. The platform will provide individuals with a unique digital token that enables them to prove their identity to third parties.

SILC operates through a Verified Existence Algorithm in which both parties can exchange and confirm information through the SILC dashboard without it being recorded.

Consumers who create their digital IDs now, will receive one, encrypted digital ID in sync with the blockchain, not stored on a phone or computer. One Digital ID is stored in pieces that when used in a transaction come together to form each individuals own, unique pattern to validate their identity and complete an exchange or operation.