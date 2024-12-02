Signifyd opens headquarters in LATAM for ecommerce growth and fraud protection

The aim of this initiative is also for the company to widen its mission of increasing ecommerce conversion and eliminating fraud as a drag on retail revenue. As per Yahoo Finance, the new location will allow Signifyd to better serve its Latin American customer base while bringing its peerless fraud protection and consumer abuse prevention tech to enterprises.

Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform consists of the Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention, and Payments Compliance solutions, and it uses machine learning and big data to instantly sort legitimate from fraudulent orders and prevent consumer abuse in the form of false chargeback claims and promotion abuse.