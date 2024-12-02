Self-sovereign identity solution partners with Trusted IOT Alliance

These memberships support the Blockpass mission of providing users with a blockchain based self-sovereign identity solution to better interact with regulated industries and the connected world and cement its preparations for the public release of its application at the end of March 2018.

The first membership is with the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), a group of leading industrial identity and technology experts that aims to establish how best to manage the future of distributed identity solutions and how the industry can focus on the development of standards.

The second membership is with the Trusted IOT Alliance, a consortium whose focus is “Powering A Hyper Connected World” by connecting and securing the next generation of smart IoT products with blockchain technology for a more trusted, secure and scalable Internet of Things. This membership will allow Blockpass to engage with industrial leaders and leading blockchain startups to determine key layers of a baseline identity standard for all connected devices.

The memberships will create a collaborative environment in which foundational identity protocols can be developed and tested, enabling a new generation of highly efficient decentralized autonomous utilities.