Self-service launched using biometrics from Transamerica

Developed with Nuance Communications, the tool enables customers to use their voice for authentication and access their accounts while also identifying the reason for their call, simply by speaking.

The company combines voice biometrics technology and natural language – using the unique sound of the customer’s voice for authentication. Once a customer is enrolled in the optional service, he or she simply speaks the passphrase, “At Transamerica, my voice is my password,” to access their accounts, without the need for additional passwords, PINs, security questions or subsequent calls.

Voice Pass verifies the customer’s voice against his or her unique voiceprint on file and, if matched, access is allowed. Voice biometrics analyses more than 100 physical and behavioural voice characteristics to identify and verify an individual by their unique voiceprint.