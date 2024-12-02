SecureMetric becomes member in the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance was formed to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, as well as the problems individual users face in creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. FIDO Alliance membership includes global leaders in technology and industry.

SecureMetric plans to cultivate authentication by using FIDO specifications which define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that supplant reliance on passwords to authenticate users of online services.

SecureMetric is a digital security provider in Southeast-Asia with more than 17 years of experience in serving clients across the region. SecureMetric has implemented high profile two-factor authentication and cryptography projects for well-known financial institutions and government agencies.

