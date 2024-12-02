SecureAuth rolls out phone number fraud prevention solution

These capabilities are designed to block the most common ways that phone number fraud attacks are carried out. When a bad actor has enough information about their target, they will contact the phone carrier and get the phone SIM card swapped to a new device/SIM. Once this is complete, all texts and phone calls will be sent to this device.

The solution enables organizations to move from basic two-factor authentication technologies to another authentication process that integrates into existing security infrastructures enabling stronger security while improving user experience. It allows organizations to identify, block and protect against attacker attempts trying to exploit second-factor authentication delivery methods to phone numbers, and mobile devices.

Among important features, we name Block by Carrier - administrators can choose which network carriers worldwide can be used with second-factor authentication. For example, if an organization’s customers are based in North America, you can limit to carriers in that region. Also, one-time passcode (OTP) Spam Prevention allows administrators to regulate the number of OTPs that can be sent to users, preventing them from being spammed and further mitigating any brute force attempts by attackers.