SecuEra product gets Federal certification

This means that the SecuEra product is now on the GSA Approved Products List (APL) in the Electronic Personalization product category.

UCMS is used for the enrollment and issuance of Personal Identity Verification-Interoperable (PIV), Personal Identity Verification-Interoperable (PIV-I), and Commercial Identity Verification (CIV) credentials. UCMS also supports Derived Credentials and Mobile ID, making it a potential solution for federal agencies and enterprises.

The company noted that UCMS supports several credential types from different manufacturers, including the 5X faster next generation Oberthur ID-One PIV on Cosmo V8 cards, which are based on the specifications of FIPS 201-2.

UCMS also supports Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Certificates and multi-modal biometrics, such as fingerprint, iris, facial recognition, with match-on-card fingerprint and iris support.