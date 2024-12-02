SDK.finance integrates with ComplyAdvantage





As per the information detailed in the press release, the integration of ComplyAdvantage’s AI-driven technologies allows SDK.finance users to improve their Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and enhance compliance measures.







ComplyAdvantage’s integration capabilities

By implementing ComplyAdvantage’s solutions, SDK.finance focuses on providing its users with simplified compliance processes, as well as effective KYC verification that supports the management and mitigation of risk associated with customer identity validation. Additionally, it offers an increased level of security and accelerates the onboarding process for end-users through the automation of customer screening and monitoring for sanctions, watchlists, and adverse media, among others.

Furthermore, the KYC process provided by ComplyAdvantage includes search algorithm options developed to allow accurate matching, even when spelling errors or variations occur. Similarly, search profiles can be tailored based on the risk level per data source. ComplyAdvantage’s KYC process aims to improve operational efficiency and minimise false positives, offering an enhanced KYC compliance experience for SDK.finance customers. In addition to advancing the KYC process, the integration also focuses on increasing the accuracy and reliability of compliance measures as it leverages the company’s risk detection and regulatory compliance tools. This ensures that SDK.finance’s customers' financial products adhere to standards and requirements of compliance. The system also performs automatic updates on the user’s identification status through SDK.finance APIs, enabling fast decision-making and ensuring prompt information regarding their approval status.



SDK.finance’s objectives and development strategy

According to SDK.finance’s officials, the implementation supports the company’s commitment to enabling its clients to enhance their compliance procedures and leverage the ComplyAdvantage KYC capabilities without being required to develop their own integration. Representatives from ComplyAdvantage underlined that the SDK.finance platform allows the creation of a simple and efficient ecosystem for neobanks and other participants in the paytech space, which makes them a significant addition to ComplyAdvantage’s network of partners. By working together, the company aims to help SDK.finance customers by enabling more accurate decision-making to meet KYC requirements, thus supporting the development of a safer financial system.

Currently, SDK.finance helps its customers with functionalities that allow them to develop their digital wallet, neobank, payment processing, money remittance, or currency and crypto exchange systems. The company’s software enables financial solutions globally, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Spain, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the UK, the USA, and Canada, among others.



