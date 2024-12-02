SBP partners World Bank to for e-payment security

Ashraf Khan, executive director at the SBP, said the SBP is working with the World Bank experts to develop the future payment system specific to Pakistan. The central bank is in the process of issuing guidelines on card security and prepaid cards.

The official also said the alternate delivery channels, like e-banking and branchless banking, have emerged as supporting pillars of the SBP’s vision for financial inclusion. Khan was also a speaker at the 14th annual conference on e-banking, organized by Total Communications, in collaboration with 1Link and Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Faisal Ijaz, chief executive officer at 1Link said SBP is about to approve the tariff for financial transactions via PayPak, Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme.