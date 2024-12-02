Samsung SDS partners Sensory to implement face and voice authentication

Samsung SDS will use Sensory’s TrulySecure software which requires no specialized hardware or biometric scanners, yet provides the use of face and voice biometrics, for secure user authentication.

Samsung’s SDS FIDO Client product will use Sensory’s FIDO UAF Certified ‘Authenticators’ for face and voice biometrics. As each party has been independently FIDO Certified, the full Samsung SDS experience will be compliant with FIDO UAF guidelines. By fusing Sensory’s face and voice authentication technologies, an added layer of security can be achieved for higher value transactions by requiring both the users face and voice to be verified.

Alternatively, by fusing the two biometric modalities, an added level of convenience can be achieved by requiring that only the user’s face or voice be verified. This enables accurate biometric authorization of either the user’s voice in the presence of poor lighting, or their face in intrusive noise, making user authentication accurate, quick and robust to all environmental obstacles.