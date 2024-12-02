Samsung SDS invests in Draktrace, Blocko

Darktraces technology will be applied to its security business while Blockos will be used for emerging Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. It will continue to look for investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, analytics, and IoT going forward.

UK startup Darktrace has solutions that use machine learning technology to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats from insider attacks, ransomeware, and machine-based attacks to unknown threat scenarios.

Blocko has its own blockchain or distributed digital ledger platform being supplied to Korea-based companies.