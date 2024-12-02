Samsung and Trustonic launch Trustonic for KNOX

Trustonic for KNOX boosts the trust that service providers can place in the operations and assets stored on a device, enabling the delivery of services in simpler and more compelling ways. Trustonic for KNOX will be embedded in Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge smartphones.

Trustonic works with businesses to integrate embedded security software and cryptographic key management for electronic devices. Trustonic works with service providers to protect and aid deployment of data and applications on people’s consumer electronic devices.