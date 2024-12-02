Salesforce acquires mobile authentication company Toopher

Toopher users had to download the app, available for iOS and Android, and pair it with the service. Users could automatically authenticate from safe locations like the home or work, but if the request came from a new or unrecognized location, the user received a notification from the Toopher app and could allow or deny the request.

Mobile security is likely to get important for Salesforce, particularly as it extends to newer devices the ability for users to run their businesses on the move.