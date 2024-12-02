Sage and Trustwave expand partnership for businesses security

As per the agreement, the two companies will offer SMBs additional information security protections beyond Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance.

Sage Payment Solutions has rolled out new endpoint protection services from Trustwave, including antivirus protection and file integrity monitoring, which are now available as part of the Sage merchant compliance program.

Sage offers integrated accounting, payroll, and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the worlds entrepreneurs.

Trustwave is a provider of compliance, web, application, network and data security solutions delivered through the cloud, managed security services, software and appliances.