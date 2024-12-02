SafeCharge, TAIN to provide payment services and risk solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly offer payment services to white label licensees and upgrade e-gaming payment funnel conversion. By using SafeCharges network of alternative payment methods, TAIN will now give its white label licensees access to a range of local and alternative payment methods.

SafeCharge was selected to provide payment services and risk solutions. In addition to the payment facilities, a tailored fraud screening profile has been designed for TAIN according to the companys risk management strategy. These fraud prevention rules allow TAINs risk team to handle transactions that are flagged for manual review or rejected, thereby reducing the rate of chargebacks and eliminating potential fraud attacks.

SafeCharge is a global provider of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses.

