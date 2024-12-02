SafeCharge selected by Anywayanyday for payment services

Anywayanyday was looking to improve transparency and control around its payments, to combat fraud and improve business efficiency. As part of the collaboration SafeCharge will be providing card acquiring, back office and financial reporting, resilience, and travel-specific fraud protection. The announcement builds on the continued growth of SafeCharge in the travel sector with wins such as El Al Airlines.

The OTAs are not only accepting payments from consumers across an increasingly multi-channel environment – especially as mobile becomes more popular – but also need to reconcile payments with their travel partners: airlines, hotels, tour operators, etc. The delay between booking the service and the use of that service (often months) creates risk as the card used for the initial booking may later be found to be fraudulent when the full transaction is settled.

Furthermore, OTAs are subject to frequent fluctuations in transaction volumes, creating a need for a payments platform with continuously high uptime. Businesses operating within the travel sector run the risk of incomplete transactions, reducing bottom lines and increasing customer churn if the payment system cannot meet this need.