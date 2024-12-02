SafeBreach closes USD 15 mln round to test companies cybersecurity

The cybersecurity startup has raised funds with help from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Shlomo Kramer, with participation from new entrants Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, and Maverick Ventures.

The company’s new backers are also testament to how the broader tech industries are increasingly investing in cybersecurity smarts.

The company had raised around USD 4 million before this latest round, and its latest cash injection will be used to expand its R&D and sales and marketing efforts.

Guy Bejerano, CEO and cofounder of SafeBreach, said that the market shifts toward the understanding that while breaches may be inevitable, the impact doesn’t have to be.

SafeBreach is a cybersecurity startup which serves as a virtual hacker, simulating attacks on companies’ systems to help them identify holes.