Russia has suffered the second-largest number of data breaches globally

According to a research conducted by InfoWatch, more than 262 million personal data records had been compromised as a result of 59 data leaks in Russia.

The security breaches affected private and state-owned companies including mobile network operator MTS, VTB-24 bank and Russian Railways, as well as U.S. giants Apple, Google and Microsoft and Chinese tech company Lenovo.

In 90% of the breaches, personal data records were compromised, including peoples payment details. 65% of the breaches had been facilitated by the companies own employees, with targeted attacks such as phishing accounting for only 32% of overall cases.

Meanwhile, spending in Russia on data loss prevention software, or DLP, is growing at a faster rate than the global average, increasing by 25% in 2014.

Overall, InfoWatch registered 723 public data leaks — a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2014, the report said. The report did not specify which country had the most data leaks, but an InfoWatch report from 2014 showed the US as taking up a leading position that year.