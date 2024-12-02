RSA introduces Outseer, a spinout of its fraud and risk intelligence unit

With this strategic transition defined by self-directed company management and a modern corporate identity, Outseer will continue to deliver all heritage products in a newly constituted portfolio:

Outseer Fraud Manager: (formerly RSA Adaptive Authentication) protects customers across all digital channels with risk-based account monitoring decisions;

Outseer 3-D Secure: (formerly RSA Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce) a standard in card-not-present and digital payments authentication mapping to the latest EMV 3-D Secure standard;

Outseer FraudAction: (formerly RSA FraudAction) delivers rapid detection, takedown, and data insights related to phishing sites, rogue apps, and fraudulent social media pages.

Underlying the Outseer product portfolio are two deep investments in data and science: