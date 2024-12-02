RiskCapCom, Apollo Fintech to offer regtech and fintech solutions

The companies aim to bring regtech and fintech solutions to the global financial service and cryptocurrency/blockchain technology industries, using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and E-Government solutions.

RiskCapCom is an Australian fintech that offers a compliance management and reporting system for central bank supervisors/regulators and commercial banks. The company is currently deploying software solutions in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other jurisdictions.

The new partnership will serve as a springboard for Apollo Fintech to develop relationships and obtain contracts in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other global regions. Apollo will also work with RiskCapCom to develop an integrated solution of compliance management and reporting system for blockchain/cryptocurrency organisations.

The regtech has deployed a compliance and reporting software that is currently used by the Central Bank of Russia, which manages the compliance of more than 800 banks. The system is also used by a large commercial banking group in Russia (a global top 40 banking group) and an Australian ASX-listed banking group with more sales in the offing.