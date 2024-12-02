RedOwl partners BT to deliver risk management platform

The agreement enables BT to offer its customers the RedOwl analytics platform to uncover insider threats as well as meet compliance requirements for regulatory surveillance. Its global customer base includes large banks, brokers, insurance companies, mutual societies, investment managers and exchanges.

The platform enables BT customers to leverage behavioural analytics to build and optimize insider threat programs and address key issues such as IP and data loss, employee flight risk and compromised employees.

Furthermore, it identifies the precursor activities leading to unwanted behaviour, including insider trading, sabotage, data theft, or flight risk by combining content analysis with behavioural analytics, based on their communications content and context, physical activity, digital activity, and transactions.