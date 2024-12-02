Raonsecure, theloop to develop blockchain biometric authentication system

theloop is known for its ICON network which acts as a platform for organizations in financial, education, healthcare and other industries to leverage blockchain for applications. Raonsecure is a member of the FIDO Alliance, and one of its executives serves as co-chair of the FIDO Korea Working Group.

The companies aim to provide a reaction to the industry’s demand for integrated IDs based on blockchain and FIDO authentication. The new authentication system is intended to reduce the security risk associated with centralized systems such as banking service certificates.

Raonsecure previously announced it would provide its FIDO-certified TouchEn OnePass to online payment company Infinitium.