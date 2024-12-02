Raiffeisen Bank International safeguards ATMs with NCR security software

The NCR Solidcore Suite for APTRA Software will help secure RBI’s ATMs across seven Eastern European countries. RBI has acquired licences for more than 5,500 ATMs, enabling local subsidiaries to offer a trusted and secure banking environment to boost customer loyalty and experience.

Solidcore Suite for APTRA is designed to defend against known and unknown malware and fraud attacks on the ATM. This multi-layered approach to ATM security includes logical and physical solutions. For example, Solidcore Suite for APTRA protects against the execution of unauthorized code on ATM networks. NCR Skimming Protection Solution (SPS) also protects cardholder data from card skimming attacks by detecting and jamming the signal of fraudulent skimming devices, as well as notifying the bank in real-time. This increases the likelihood of prosecuting fraudsters.

