Rackspace to release privacy and data protection product

The new offering provides businesses with a managed data protection service including data classification, data access policies, encryption and activity reporting, which can be integrated with existing applications without requiring code changes.

Rackspace’s Privacy and Data Protection solution deploys technology platforms to restrict access to approved company personnel and processes, while generating detailed information about unauthorized access by users, applications and systems to sensitive data. In addition, it helps customers meet their compliance requirements in many regions including certain provisions in the General Data Protection Regulation and PCI-DSS.

Rackspace provides hybrid cloud-based services that enable businesses to run their workload in a public or private cloud.