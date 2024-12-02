Rabobank and VASCO introduce Rabo Scanner for online authentication

The Rabo Scanner is a VASCO DIGIPASS authenticator featuring CrontoSign technology that uses visual transaction signing to increase user-friendliness while providing online banking transaction security. The authentication device allows customers to conduct online banking services and at the same time it protects against malicious attacks via it visual authentication and transaction signing technology.

During an online banking transaction, the customer uses a VASCO card reader with an embedded camera and color display to capture the QR code from the screen of their device. This allows the customer to see the details of what the bank believes the customer has requested, specifically the amount of the transaction and the payee. This information is encrypted in the QR-code and cannot be altered or replicated by a hacker.

Rabobank Group is a Netherlands-based international financial services provider operating on the basis of cooperative principles with a predominant focus on providing all finance services in the domestic market.

VASCO is a supplier of strong authentication, digital signature, and identity management solutions specializing in securing web and mobile applications and online transactions. Vasco serves a customer base of almost 10,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, and approximately 1,700 global financial institutions.

