PSCU deploys of technology to reduce loyalty rewards redemption fraud

The tool’s risk-score identification process and digital risk engine were instrumental in reducing loyalty fraud in 11 attempts during the PSCU pilot phase of implementation. Over 330 credit unions, representing 3.5 million cardholders, utilize PSCU’s CURewards to boost member loyalty. When implemented with the CURewards loyalty platform, the tool provides workbenches for analysis and fraud detection on the market.

The tool detects suspicious activity through digital risk-engine rules, blocking and eliminating blacklisted devices, inconsistent location indicators, form-filling behavior, and multiple redemptions from different identities on a single device.

PSCU is a US-based credit union service organization whose products, financial services solutions and service model collectively support over 850 Owner credit unions.