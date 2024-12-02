Provenir adds machine learning for credit and risk decisions

This integration pairs Provenir’s risk platform with Amazon Machine Learning for risk analytics and decisioning.

The latest in Provenir’s suite of adapters automatically feeds the predictive score returned by the Amazon Machine Learning model into the risk decisioning process. The Provenir Platform then automates that process, instantly executing a pass, fail or refer result from a risk score.

Provenir is a company which provides risk analytics and decisioning solutions to multiple financial segments including SME lending, consumer and P2P lending and credit, auto lending and financing, commercial lending, commercial real estate finance, payments providers and other disruptive lending models.