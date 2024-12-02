ProfitStars announced security service for breach detection and notification

The solution, leveraging “sandbox” technology, obtains detailed information about malware behavior and alerts the financial institution of suspicious activity with detailed warnings that enable quick assessment and response. The combination of Gladiator’s threat intelligence with sandbox file testing creates an added layer of protection to recognize zero-day and advanced persistent threats.

Incident Alert does not depend on a particular core or another software application. The solution can be fully integrated into Gladiator CoreDEFENSE Managed Security Services.

ProfitStars is a division of Jack Henry & Associates, a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry.