Precise Biometrics partners OT for secure biometric authentication

The integration of Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint recognition solution in PEARL by OT brings another layer of security to biometric authentication and enables deployment of secure services using fingerprint technology, such as mobile payments.

The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of secure elements from OT that includes Precise BioMatch Embedded in the delivery. Royalty revenues are volume dependent and cannot be forecasted at this point. The agreement also includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics’ software, which will be recognized starting from the first quarter of 2016.

The partnership with Precise Biometrics enables OT to offer secure fingerprint identification for connection, authentication and payments in any type of device, such as smartphones and tablets, wearables, vehicles or other consumer and industrial devices. The integration of fingerprint matching algorithms in OT’s embedded secure element (eSE) allows to run the fingerprint verification inside the eSE, thereby preventing users’ biometrics to be exposed outside the eSE, in which they are already securely stored.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.

Oberthur Technologies is a digital security company, providing technology solutions for banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.