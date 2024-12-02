Precise Biometrics inks license agreement with Fingerprint Cards

The expanded license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on Fingerprint Cards sales of fingerprint sensors for smart cards that use Precise BioMatch Embedded. Royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point.

Precise BioMatchTM Embedded is an algorithm solution that offers fingerprint recognition for products with small fingerprint sensors and platforms with limited processing power and memory space, such as smart cards, wearables, locks and cars.

Precise Biometrics is a provider of solutions that prove peoples identities through smart cards and fingerprint recognition. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks. Precise Biometrics serves business and government organizations throughout the world and its products are licensed to close to 160 million users.