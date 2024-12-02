Pramati brings out biometric authentication platform

The platform enables enterprises and service providers to deploy strong authentication solutions that protect against phishing, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks using stolen passwords. Pramatis ThumbSignIn enables users to sign in to websites, web applications from desktop web browsers, and mobile apps biometrically, without a password.

By design, ThumbSignIn uses public key cryptography to transfer authentication information over the internet. In addition, the authentication takes place entirely on users mobile devices, and the biometric information is never transmitted to, nor stored on, the server.

The ThumbSignIn SaaS platform and mobile SDKs are offered as a free service for all developers. For enterprises that require on-premises or private cloud deployment of the product suite, custom integration services, and dedicated support, a paid version of ThumbSignIn is also available.

Pramati is a web technology company focused on markets in social, mobile and cloud computing technologies.